



New Delhi: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell extended congratulations to S Jaishankar on Monday on his second term as External Affairs Minister of India in the newly constituted cabinet of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





In a congratulatory message to Jaishankar, Borrell said that he looks forward to bringing the EU-India Strategic Partnership further to expand cooperation.





"Congratulations @DrSJaishankar for your re-appointment as Foreign Minister in @narendramodi's government," Borrell wrote in a post on X.





"I look forward to bringing the EU-India Strategic Partnership further to expand our cooperation in trade, green & digital transitions, connectivity, and security & defence," he added.





Jaishankar also thanked Tanzanian Foreign Minister January Makamba for his congratulatory wishes.





"Congratulations my friend @DrSJaishankar on your well-deserved reappointment as India's Minister of External Affairs. Looking forward to continuing working together closely," Makamba wrote on X.





Responding to this, Jaishankar wrote, "Thank You, FM @JMakamba. India-Tanzania relationship is poised to achieve greater heights."





BJP leader S Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and was named as the External Affairs Minister for a second time in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.





Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry said that Jaishankar's second term as EAM is a well-deserved recognition of his acumen in foreign relations. Sabry said he looks forward to working with him to enhance the ties between the two nations.





In a post on X, Ali Sabry stated, "Warmest congratulations @DrSJaishankar on being reappointed Minister of External Affairs of India, a well-deserved recognition of your acumen in foreign relations. I look forward to working with you in enhancing the deep-rooted traditional cooperation between #SriLanka & India."





Whereas, taking to X, Moosa Zameer said, "Warm congratulations to @DrSJaishankar on your reappointment as the Minister of External Affairs of India. I look forward to working closely with you to enhance our relationship, fostering greater cooperation and shared prosperity between our two countries."





Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi.





Jaishankar served as External Affairs Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term from 2019-2024.





He has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019. Jaishankar, who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills, has been at the center stage in the team shaping India's foreign policy for the past decade.





Before being appointed as the External Affairs Minister in 2019, Jaishankar also served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018.





Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







