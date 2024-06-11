



New Delhi: On being retained as External Affairs Minister in the PM Modi govt 3, BJP leader S Jaishankar said here on Monday that he was deeply honoured.





While expressing gratitude, Jaishankar said, "Deeply honoured to be appointed as the Minister of External Affairs in PM @narendramodi 's Government."





Further, he also welcomed Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita designated as the Minister of State in the newly constituted cabinet of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi.





"Welcome colleagues MoS @KVSinghMPGonda & MoS @PmargheritaBJP to the Ministry," said Jaishankar on X.





EAM also applauded his team and stated that Team MEA has focused on a foreign policy centred on people over the last decade. Their dedication to putting India (Bharat) first and embracing the concept of the world as one family (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) will help India become a friend to all nations (Vishwabandhu Bharat).





"#TeamMEA has worked over the last decade on a people-centric foreign policy. Our commitment to Bharat First and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam will facilitate the making of a Vishwabandhu Bharat," said EAM.





Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The BJP leader served as External Affairs Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term from 2019-2024.





He has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019. Jaishankar, who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills, has been at the centre stage in the team shaping India's foreign policy for the past decade.





Prior to being the EAM in 2019, Jaishankar also served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018. Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister.





Jaishankar's tenure which began in 2019 as India's EAM came amid massive uncertainties owing to global turbulence and conflicts. His tenure saw episodes like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, and the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which left a strong impact on not just the Indian economy but also that of the whole world.





