



Apulia: Describing his stint at the G7 Summit in Italy as "very productive," Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi in the early hours of Saturday.





The G7 summit was held in Italy's Apulia region, where India was invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as an 'Outreach Country'.





"Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations," PM Modi wrote in a post on X, after concluding the visit.





"I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality," he added.





The summit had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.





"A successful visit to Italy concludes as PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, sharing pictures of PM Modi's departure from Italy.





"The visit saw fruitful dialogues on key global issues under the G7 platform and deepening of India's partnership with countries participating in the Summit," the post read.





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received global leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, for the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).





Meloni had invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit. It was India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.





Italy, which invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions, is India's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union, with bilateral trade currently standing at USD 15 billion.





