



Srinagar: As the nation mourns the loss of lives in a spate of terror attacks in Jammu region, Modi 3.0 faces a new security challenge—the message from across the border was clear and unmistakable that situation in the Union Territory (UT) was far from being under control.





The spate of attacks within a week was a brutal reminder of the fragility of peace in the region and the constant threat of terrorism from the neighboring country. From the north of Pir Panjal, the terror address has shifted to the south of Pir Panjal in Jammu region.





On June 9, the day Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for third term, terrorists fired upon a bus resulting in the death of at least nine pilgrims and injuries to 33 others in Reasi.





According to Lt General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), the attack on the bus carrying pilgrims was to convey a message that while Modi speaks about rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, he may not have got the UT under control.





“By carrying out deliberate terror attacks in the Jammu region, Pakistan wanted to convey a strategic message to the world, that while India speaks about all its success and achievements, they haven't got Jammu and Kashmir under control,” he said.





A senior police officer told DH that Pakistan has been trying to exploit communal faultlines in the Jammu region, which is why terrorists have been carrying out targeted attacks.





“Targeting of pilgrims was done knowing fully well that it may cause a flare-up in the region,” he said and added Pakistan wants to demolish India’s narrative of total normalcy in the region.





J&K police chief R R Swain said foreign terrorists are being pushed into J&K to derail peace, kill people, and “we have to be ready to counter, bear some losses too.”





“Police and the security agencies are mapping their resources to give a befitting reply to foreign terrorists in Jammu region. When you have an enemy ready to kill people and foment trouble, we also have to be ready to counter and bear some losses as well,” he said.





