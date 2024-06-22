



New Delhi: Indian national Nikhil Gupta was extradited to the United States on June 14 but Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not received any request for consular access from him, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday.





Nikhil Gupta was extradited to face legal proceedings in the US. He is suspected by the US of involvement in an unsuccessful plot to kill the India-designated pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly briefing said, "He was extradited to the United States on 14 June. We have not received any request for consular access from Nikhil Gupta. But his family has got in touch with us... And we are looking at the matter as to what can be done on their request."





Meanwhile, Gupta pleaded not guilty on Monday (local time) at a federal court in the US.





Gupta arrived at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City at 12:30 PM (local time) and has pleaded not guilty in court. Gupta was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic on Friday.





While speaking to reporters, Gupta's US-based lawyer, attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe said that they would file a bail application at a later date, meaning Gupta will continue to be detained for now.





During the 20-minute hearing, Chabrowe stressed the conditions of Gupta's detention that he had not been provided with a vegetarian meal since he arrived at a Brooklyn detention facility on Friday.





The New York-based attorney will be allowed to speak with Gupta again.





The next hearing is on June 28.





Nikhil Gupta has been accused by US federal prosecutors of plotting with an Indian government official to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.





The discovery of alleged assassination plots against Pannun in the US has brought the India-US relationship under the spotlight.





New Delhi has firmly dissociated itself from the plot against Pannun, saying it is against the Indian government's policy. It has said it would formally investigate security concerns raised by Washington.





The US Justice Department has alleged that Gupta (52) is an associate of the Indian government and that together they and others helped plot the assassination of Pannun in New York City.





Meanwhile, during the briefing, on the death of two Indians serving in the Russian Army, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said, "We are engaged with the Russian authorities both here in New Delhi and in Moscow so that people who are serving in the Russian army can be released and repatriated to India... The no. of people who have contacted us so far is between 20 to 25. Ten of them have been released... Two people have died recently, we are in touch with the Russian Defence Ministry and the Foreign Ministry so that the mortal remains can be brought to India as soon as possible..."





