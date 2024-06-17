



India and the United States are currently in an advanced stage of talks for the joint manufacture of the latest generation of Stryker armoured infantry combat vehicles (ICVs) as part of their defence-industrial cooperation roadmap, reported Rajat Pandit of TOI.





The proposed project includes a three-phase plan: a limited off-the-shelf purchase of the Stryker combat vehicles under the foreign military sales (FMS) program of the US, followed by joint production in India, and finally, co-development of futuristic versions





India's MoD is examining this plan, and the US has also offered to demonstrate the mobility and firepower of the eight-wheeled Stryker in high-altitude areas in India.





The joint manufacture of combat vehicles is part of the broader defence industrial cooperation between India and the US.





