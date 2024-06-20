



India's Strategic Entry Into Semiconductor Manufacturing





India is eyeing 28nm chip technology as a strategic entry point into semiconductor manufacturing. This move is seen as an opportunity for India to establish itself as a tier-1 semiconductor nation and strengthen its position in the global semiconductor value chains.





Importance of 28nm Chip Technology





The choice of 28nm chip technology is significant for several reasons. First, the chances of denial of access to the deep ultraviolet (DUV) technology used in the 28nm process are lower compared to more advanced technologies like extreme ultraviolet (EUV) or EUV-High NA technologies used for 10nm or lower geometry. Second, 28nm CMOS Logic node with high-performance computing optimized platforms is considered the right entry point for India in 2024. Additionally, the 28nm node is versatile and has been repurposed for various applications, including IoT, automotive, connected devices, and smart appliances.





India's Subsidies And Commitment To Semiconductor Manufacturing





India is offering unparalleled subsidies, commitment from the highest level of government, and a fast pace of doing business for semiconductor manufacturing and packaging players. This favourable environment is attracting attention and making India an attractive destination for semiconductor manufacturing.





Potential Benefits For India





India's entry into semiconductor manufacturing has several potential benefits. It can enhance the country's manufacturing capacity for export-oriented component production, strengthen its position in global semiconductor value chains, and localize the electronics supply chain. Moreover, semiconductor manufacturing can reduce India's dependency on imports for essential infrastructure like defence and power.





Challenges And Recommendations





Despite the opportunities, there are challenges that India needs to address. The lack of infrastructure and the absence of a legacy in the semiconductor business have kept top players away from investing in India. To overcome these challenges, industry experts recommend focusing on the 28nm technology node and becoming a raw material supplier to the global semiconductor industry. Acquiring an existing foundry in good condition could jump-start semiconductor manufacturing in India and help develop the necessary skills and base for subsequent fabless foundries.





Finally, India's strategic entry into semiconductor manufacturing through 28nm chip technology is a significant step towards establishing itself as a major player in the global semiconductor industry. With favourable subsidies, commitment from the government, and a growing domestic market, India has the potential to strengthen its position in the semiconductor value chains and reduce dependency on imports for critical infrastructure.





