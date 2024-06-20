



India is currently racing to secure rights to explore a cobalt-rich underwater mountain in the Indian Ocean. This bid is driven by concerns over China's presence in the region and its dominance in the global cobalt supply chain.





Cobalt is a critical mineral used in electric vehicles and batteries, making it a vital element in the green energy transition. India's application to explore the cobalt-rich underwater mountain comes at a time when Sri Lanka is also looking to mine the region for precious minerals.





India has applied to the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for rights to explore two vast tracts in the Indian Ocean seabed. One of these regions is the Afanasy Nikitin Seamount (AN Seamount), which is known for its rich deposits of cobalt, nickel, manganese, and copper. The AN Seamount rises from an oceanic depth of about 4,800 km to about 1,200 meters and has been surveyed for about two decades.





To extract these minerals, interested countries must first apply for an exploration license to the ISA, which is an autonomous international organization established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).





India's application to explore the cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts of the Afanasy-Nikitin Seamount has faced challenges, as another unnamed country has claimed the seabed area that India has applied for.





India's application to explore the cobalt-rich underwater mountain is part of its strategy to secure access to critical minerals and reduce dependence on imports from countries like the UK, China, and Norway.





India's exploration efforts in the Indian Ocean are significant as they aim to tap into high-quality minerals from largely unstudied ocean areas. The demand for critical minerals is surging, and exploring the oceans may provide a valuable alternative source.





India's race for cobalt in contested ocean waters reflects the broader competition between countries like China, Russia, and India to access the vast mineral resources found thousands of meters below the surface of the oceans. These resources are crucial for renewable energy production, electric vehicles, and battery technology.





