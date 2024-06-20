



Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Hadipora in Sopore. This is the second encounter since Monday in north Kashmir. Security forces comprising army, police and the CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in Hadipora village on Wednesday after they received specific input about the presence of terrorists.





Two days after the killing a top local Lashkar commander in Bandipore, two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Hadipora in Sopore.





This is the second encounter since Monday in north Kashmir. Security forces comprising army, police and the CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in Hadipora village on Wednesday morning after they received specific input about the presence of terrorists.





The search operation turned into an encounter which is still in progress. A senior officer said that two unidentified terrorists have been killed during the encounter. “The operation is still under progress.”





Army has confirmed the killing of two terrorists in the encounter.





“On specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy &@JmuKmrPolice today in Hadipora area of PD Sopore; two terrorists eliminated, operation in progress,” Army spokesman said on X.





On Monday in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district security forces killed a local terrorist who was identified as Umar Akbar Lone, a category A terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba who was active since 2018.





In March security forces killed two terrorists at Check Mohalla Nowpora in Sopore after a joint operation by police, army and the CRPF. Police and army had launched several operations in neighbouring Rafiabad and Sopore to track down the terrorists.





