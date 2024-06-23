



New Delhi: In a landmark event, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Indian Army and Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), an autonomous R&D laboratory under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaboration in 'Next Generation Wireless Technologies for Indian Army, said a statement from Ministry of Defence on Saturday.





The MoU was signed by Lt Gen K H Gawas, Commandant MCTE and Colonel Commandant Corps of Signals and Dr P H Rao, Director General SAMEER, added the statement.





This initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening the Indian Army's technological capabilities which are aligned towards a declared vision for 2024 as 'Year of Technological Absorption for Indian Army' by Chief of Army Staff.





Today's MoU signing is expected to reinvigorate this collaboration, with plans to establish an 'Advanced Military Research and Incubation Centre' at MCTE. This centre aims to focus on Advanced Wireless Technologies for the Indian Army.





The partnership between SAMEER and MCTE is beyond an agreement and represents a shared commitment in exploring new technological frontiers and addressing modern battlefield challenges. Merging SAMEER's expertise in wireless technologies and MCTE's application skills in communications, electronic warfare, and cyber operations, the collaboration promises substantial advancements in defence and strategic sectors.





The key objectives of this partnership include, collaboration between SAMEER and MCTE aims to enhance national security and technological infrastructure, with potential benefits that will not only be limited to military but will go much beyond, mentioned the official statement.





The advancements achieved could impact telecommunications, emergency response, and public safety, demonstrating a commitment to a holistic approach to national security.





The signing of this MoU marks a pivotal moment in the partnership between SAMEER and MCTE, signalling a future filled with innovation and collaborative success. This strategic alliance is poised to set new standards for cooperation between government R&D institutions and military educational bodies, driving significant technological progress.





During the MoU signing ceremony, Maj Gen C S Mann, AVSM, VSM, Additional Director General of Army Design Bureau elaborated the Indian Army perspective on the absorption of niche technologies. He explained the efforts taken towards creating an ecosystem for the development of various emerging technology-based solutions for military applications.





S K Marwaha, Group Coordinator MeitY highlighted various MeitY initiatives for defence and strategic applications. He also elaborated the contributions of SAMEER and CDAC in strategic and defence sectors.





Dr P H Rao, Signatory of the MoU from SAMEER's side, gave the glimpses of volume of work of SAMEER in defence sector along with ambitious vision for the MoU to develop field deployable solutions for Indian Army, especially in critical technological domains.





Lt Gen K H Gawas, PVSM, VSM, Commandant MCTE and Colonel Commandant Corps of Signals, brought out the significance of the MoU and MCTE's expectations from the MoU to develop field deployable solutions in tactical battle area achieved through the collaborative efforts involving MCTE, SAMEER, academia, industry, researchers and start-ups coming together to develop the ecosystem with the whole-of-nation approach.





He expressed confidence that this partnership will pave the way for ground-breaking achievements and set a new standard for collaboration between government R&D institutes and military educational institutions and play an instrumental role in the national initiative of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.





(With Agency Inputs)







