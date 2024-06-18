



New Delhi: Indian Navy Ship Sunayna has visited Port Victoria in Seychelles, where the ship will undertake joint Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ) Surveillance with the Seychelles Coast Guard during the deployment.





The INS Sunayna, an Offshore Patrol Vessel based at Southern Naval Command entered Port Victoria, Seychelles on Saturday last week, in the company of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) Zoroaster.





Notably, Zoroaster had recently completed her short refit at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), India.





The INS Sunayna's visit to Seychelles aimed at further strengthening the camaraderie and mutual cooperation between the two navies in line with the vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region).





Following its arrival, the INS Sunayna was received by officials of the Seychelles Coast Guard and the Embassy of India.





Moreover, during the ship's visit, the Indian Navy and Seychelles Defence Forces' personnel will engage in official and social interactions and cross-deck visits.





The ship will undertake joint EEZ surveillance with the Seychelles Coast Guard during the deployment.





Earlier in March, INS Tir, the lead ship of the First Training Squadron (1TS), participated in Exercise Cutlass Express 24 (CE-24) held at Port Victoria, Seychelles, from February 26 to March 8.





The exercise was inaugurated by the President of the Seychelles in the presence of dignitaries from India, the USA and African countries. As part of Cutlass Express, the Indian Navy actively engaged with participants from 16 friendly foreign countries.





The exercise culminated at a closing ceremony held at the Seychelles Defence Academy, Ile Perseverance, on March 24. The Indian Navy has been participating in the exercise since 2019.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







