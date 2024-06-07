



New Delhi: In a diplomatic exchange marked by warm congratulations and shared commitments, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday engaged in a promising conversation following PM Modi's recent election triumph.





In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel on Thursday, Netanyahu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on his resounding victory.





"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his election victory. The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights in the near future," said Office of the Prime Minister of Israel.





A day ago, Netanyahu extended wishes to Prime Minister Modi on being re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha polls.





Wishing PM Modi, Netanyahu said, "I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being re-elected for a third consecutive term."





"May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !" the Israeli PM wrote on X.





Netanyahu's wishes came at a time when Israel's war with Hamas has entered the 8th month.





The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, and with its allies has 292 seats in the Parliament. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth winning 99 seats.





With PM Modi registering his win for the third consecutive term, wishes from global leaders also came pouring in at the speed of light.





The Italian PM, in her congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi, said that both nations will cooperate on various issues that bind the two nations and are for the well-being of the people.





"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X.





Other leaders also congratulated PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.





