



Terrorists are planning Fedayeen (Suicide) attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 48 to 72 hours, and the region has been put on high alert, J-K Police sources said. The inputs were received by the forces from “reliable sources”. They said that the terrorists are plotting to carry out suicide attacks in the camps or military instillations in the Sunderbani, Nowshera, Lamberi, Akhnoor and Domana areas of Rajouri and Jammu districts.





“J&KP PCR reports inputs received from reliable sources cite that terrorists are planning suicide attacks on security forces - camps/military instillations, particularly in Sunderbani, Nowshera, Lamberi, Akhnoor and Domana areas of Rajouri and Jammu districts in next 48-72 hours,” sources said.





The lower formations have been briefed to stay vigilant.





This comes as Jammu and Kashmir witnessed number of attacks in three days, starting June 9, in which terrorists opened fire upon a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Reasi. 9 people were killed while over 30 were injured in the attack.





In another terror incident, terrorists attacked a house in Kathua. In a separate attack on Tuesday evening, at least six soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked Army's Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Chattargalla area on Bhaderwah Bani road in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. Another encounter broke out between terrorist and security forces at Kota Top in the Gandoh sub-division of the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per the reports, a cop from Special Operations Group (SOG) was injured. This is the fourth encounter in the Union Territory over the past three days and the second one in the Doda region of the Jammu division since yesterday.





(With Agency Inputs)







