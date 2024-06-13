



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of Indian nationals who lost their lives in a devastating fire in Kuwait, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





The fire engulfed a multi-storey building housing foreign workers in the Mangaf area of southern Kuwait early Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 49 people, mostly Indians, and injuring more than 50 others, officials reported.





Prime Minister Modi convened a review meeting at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to discuss the fire tragedy, the Kuwait Fire MEA said in a statement. He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, extended condolences to the families of the deceased, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.





The Prime Minister directed the Indian government to provide all possible assistance. The Minister of State for External Affairs was instructed to immediately travel to Kuwait to oversee relief measures and expedite the repatriation of the remains.





The compensation for the families of the deceased Indian nationals will be provided from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, the statement added.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.





Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy stated it is in contact with Kuwaiti law enforcement authorities, fire services, and the health department to take necessary action.





