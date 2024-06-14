



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commended the Indian Navy for being operationally ready and emerging as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





“Our Navy ensures that no nation suppresses another in the Indo-Pacific region or endangers its strategic autonomy based on economic strength or military power.





This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) wherein our friendly countries in the region remain safe and move forward together on the path of mutual progress,” the Minister said.





Singh visited the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to review the operational readiness of the Indian Navy, and embarked on INS Jalashwa for a ‘Day at Sea’.





It was his first outstation visit after assuming charge as Raksha Mantri for the second consecutive term, an official statement said.





He also credited the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role in the country’s growth and raising its stature on the international stage.





The Defence Minister made a special mention of the Navy’s daring rescue operation in the Arabian Sea in March 2024, when it freed 23 Pakistani nationals from Somali pirates.





This operation, he said, was a demonstration of humanity as well as the values imbibed in the Naval personnel, who come to the aid of everyone, irrespective of their nationality.





“It is a matter of great pride that our Navy is ensuring safe trade and promoting peace and prosperity in IOR. Securing free navigation, rule-based world order, anti-piracy and peace and stability in the region are our biggest objectives.





The Navy is playing a crucial role in fulfilling them. India, with its increasing power, is committed to making the region as well as the entire world peaceful and prosperous,” he said.





Elaborating further, Singh highlighted the Navy’s growing strength which is ensuring the security of India’s maritime borders.





He also underlined the fact that India’s commercial interests are linked with the IOR, and the Navy is a means of securing maritime borders while achieving wider national objectives. Adding that the national interest is of paramount importance to the Government, assuring that all possible steps will be taken to safeguard them.





On his visit to the Eastern Naval Command, the first of his second term as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh stated that the maiden tour always holds special significance as it reflects the Government’s vision ahead.





He emphasised that, in his second term, the focus will be on further strengthening maritime security and making the presence of India’s naval power in IOR more effective and robust.





During the ‘Day at Sea’, the Defence Minister witnessed the dynamic operations by various ships, submarines and Aircraft of the Command, showcasing the combat capability and preparedness of the Indian Navy.





He was accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.





(With Agency Inputs)







