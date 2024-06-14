



Kuwait Fire: Bodies of victims from Kerala handed over to families, families of the victims received the mortal remains at Kochi airport





Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other leaders paid their respects to the deceased workers at the Kochi airport read more





The bodies of the 45 Indians who died in a fire in Kuwait have been repatriated to India via an Indian Air Force flight that landed in Kochi on Friday. The mortal remains of the victims have been handed over to the families.





Among the 45 Indians who died in the massive fire at a building in Kuwait’s Mangaf city, 23 are from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha, and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Haryana.





Minister of State of MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh who was rushed to Kuwait after the fire was reported on Wednesday has also returned.





“Because of the good relationships between our government and the Kuwaiti government and the sensitive issue that it was, and especially with the prime minister’s intervention on this part, the royal family of Kuwait, the officials and ministers took personal interest so that the bodies could be brought back as soon as possible,” Singh told ANI.





He also said that the injured people who are currently hospitalised are safe and will be discharged in the next few days.





Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other leaders paid their respects to the deceased workers at the Kochi airport.





#WATCH | Ernakulam: Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other leaders pay homage to the mortal remains of the victims of the fire incident in Kuwait, at Cochin International Airport.









Kuwait Launches Probe





Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday ordered an immediate probe into the accident and vowed to punish those responsible for the fire.





According to media reports the fire originated from a kitchen in the ground floor and was caused by a short circuit.





