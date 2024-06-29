



Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLVs) have become a buzzword in space missions. RLVs are designed to be recovered and launched again, unlike traditional rockets that are discarded after a single use. This significantly reduces the cost of space access, paving the way for more frequent missions and a more sustainable space industry.





Advantages of RLVs





The use of RLVs offers several advantages in space exploration and transportation:





1. Reduced Launch Costs : Reusability can drastically lower the cost of space access, enabling more frequent missions and opening up space for new ventures.





2. Sustainable Space Exploration : By reducing the amount of debris left in orbit after each launch, RLVs contribute to a more sustainable space environment.





3. Revolutionize Space Travel: Reusable launch vehicles hold the key to making space travel more accessible and affordable, paving the way for new possibilities in space exploration.





Recent Developments





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been actively working on the development of RLVs. They have conducted successful autonomous landing mission experiments for RLVs at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka. ISRO's efforts aim to develop space planes/shuttles that can travel to low Earth orbits, deliver payloads, and return to Earth for reuse.





The cost of a launch can be reduced by nearly 80 percent of the present cost by using RLVs. This reduction in cost is a significant factor in the growing interest and focus on RLV technology in space missions.





Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLVs) are gaining prominence in space missions due to their potential to reduce launch costs, enable sustainable space exploration, and revolutionize space travel. The development of RLVs by organizations like ISRO is a step towards achieving these goals.





Our Bureau







