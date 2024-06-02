



New Delhi: Ruchira Kamboj, the first Indian woman to assume the position of India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, announced her retirement on Saturday.





She expressed gratitude to 'Bharat' for the wonderful years and unforgettable experiences.





"Thank you, Bharat, for the extraordinary years and unforgettable experiences," said Ruchira Kamboj on X.





In response, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York thanked Ruchira Kamboj for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the country and wished her a happy and fulfilling retirement.





"Thank you for your incredible leadership and dedication Madam Ambassador. Your legacy and contributions to #TeamPMI and Bharat will be cherished forever. Wishing you a joyous and fulfilling retirement!." Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York said on X.





She also shared some pictures while praising her interns for their exceptional work, stating they surpassed all expectations and are future leaders.





In a post on X, Ruchira Kamboj stated, "Just had the pleasure of working with the best interns ever! Kavya Jain and Sahana Ravikumar, these very capable young #women exceeded all expectations. Could I have asked for more? Absolutely not! #FutureLeaders."





Earlier in the day, she also participated in a key event focused on improving peacekeeping efforts and stated that she is proud to represent her country, which takes a leading role by sharing its strategies, ideas, and best practices.





"Honoured to open today's high-level segment on enhancing #peacekeeping relevance. Proud to represent a country that leads from the front, sharing our strategic thinking, ideation and best practices." Ruchira said on X.





According to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York, Ruchira Kamboj formally assumed the position of PR / Ambassador of India to New York, upon presentation of her credentials to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 2 August 2022, the first lady diplomat from India to assume this position.





She began her diplomatic journey in Paris, France where she was posted as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989-1991.





From Paris, she returned to Delhi where she worked as Under Secretary in the Europe West Division of India's Ministry of External Affairs from 1991-96, dealing with France, UK, the BENELUX countries, Italy, Spain and Portugal. In this capacity, she also handled India's relationship with the Commonwealth of Nations, representing the country at the 14th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 1995 in Auckland, New Zealand.





She was posted as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2002-2005, where she dealt with a wide range of political issues, including UN Peacekeeping, UN Security Council Reform, the Middle East crisis etc.





From 2006-2009, she was India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa whose position involved close liaison with the Parliament of South Africa.





She was picked to be the Deputy Head of the Office of the Secretary-General at the Commonwealth Secretariat London.





From 2011-2014, she was India's Chief of Protocol, the first and only lady so far in Government to have held this position. In this capacity, she directed all outgoing visits of the President of India, the Vice President of India, the Prime Minister of India and the External Affairs Minister of India.





In her third tryst with multilateralism, she was posted as India's Ambassador to UNESCO Paris in April 2014. In May 2014 however she was called by the Ministry of External Affairs on special assignment to direct the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was marked by the presence of Heads of State and Government from the SAARC countries and Mauritius. She resumed her duties in Paris upon completion of this special assignment.





