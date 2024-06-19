



Two security personnel were also left injured in the exchange of fire between the terrorists and forces during the encounter that took place in Baramulla district





Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday. Two security personnel were also left injured in the exchange of fire, officials said.





The encounter started after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Hadipora area of Rafiabad in the northern district. Officials said this turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.





A senior police official said two bodies have been seen at the scene of the gunbattle but have not been retrieved so far. The official added that two security personnel — a cop and an army jawan — were injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists.





Due to the operation, traffic movement in the area was suspended and schools were ordered to shut. The army said the joint operation was launched with the J&K police in Hadipora on receiving specific intelligence inputs. “…two terrorists eliminated, operation in progress,” a statement read.





This comes two days after a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Aragam area of Bandipora district.





