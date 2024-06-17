



New Delhi: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir's Bandipora, said sources on Monday.





According to sources, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Aragam area of Bandipora district late on Sunday night following inputs about the presence of ultras there.





The gunfight in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir broke out as the terrorists opened fire on security forces positions who then fired back in retaliation. A search operation is underway to nab another terrorist.





"One body has been spotted at the scene of the encounter while searches are on to look for more terrorists in the area," news agency PTI quoting an official.





More details are awaited.





This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review Jammu and Kashmir's security situation. In the meeting, Shah directed the top officials to deliver a "strong response" to emerging terrorism in the region.





In the past two weeks, terrorists launched attacks targeting four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 9 lives, including that of a CRPF Jawan. On June 12, two suspected Pakistani terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in Kathua district, and they also recovered a massive quantity of army and ammunition from their possession.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



