



Bangkok: Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday called PM Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his "resounding victory" in the general elections, paving the way for his third term in office.





Extending his congratulations to PM Modi, the Thailand PM said both nations are looking forward to strengthening their friendship and partnership.





"A moment ago, I called Prime Minister @narendramodi to express my heartiest congratulations on his resounding victory at the general election concluded on 4 June 2024. Both of us are committed to working closely with one another to further strengthen the close friendship and elevate the multi-faceted Thailand - India partnership to new heights," said Srettha Thavisin on X.





Further, he also added that he is looking forward to an official visit to India.





"While Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Thailand in September this year to attend the BIMSTEC Summit; on my part, I look forward to paying an official visit to India at the earliest opportunity to realise the full potential of our relations," Thavisin said.





Meanwhile, wishes are pouring in from across the globe. Leaders from several nations like Israel, Ukraine, Italy, and Jamaica, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, China, Comoros, the Czech Republic, Guyana, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Latvia, Oman, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, the Seychelles, Serbia, S Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Ukraine have extended wishes to PM Modi.





PM Modi has thanked all the world leaders on X for congratulating him for winning a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





In a post on X, PM said that he was happy to receive a call from his friend US President Joe Biden, adding that he genuinely valued his words and his appreciation for Indian democracy. "Happy to receive a call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for Indian democracy."





PM Modi also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo and said that he looks forward to our continued cooperation."





Thank you, President @jokowi for your warm wishes. I recall my recent fruitful visits to Indonesia with great fondness. Look forward to our continued cooperation bilaterally as well as at multilateral forums," PM Modi said on X.





The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.





The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.





