



Tel Aviv: As many as 12 people died after a rocket was launched towards Israeli-occupied Majdal Shams, which Israel says was carried out by Iran-backed Hezbollah, reported The Jerusalem Post.





Following a direct hit in the area of Majdal Shams, a large Druze town, on Saturday evening, 12 people were killed, including children and teenagers between the ages of 10 and 20.





Moreover, at least 19 were wounded to varying degrees, including six seriously injured, three moderately injured, and 10 lightly injured, including those suffering from anxiety attacks.





They were transported to hospitals by Magen David Adom (MDA) teams and IDF helicopters, MDA said in a statement.





Following the direct hit in Majdal Shams, about 100 doses and blood components were provided to hospitals, MDA stated, according to The Jerusalem Post.





Moreover, the MDA has asked the public to donate blood during the week.





Reportedly, the rocket hit a soccer field near a playground.





According to an IDF situational assessment and IDF intelligence, the rocket launch towards Majdal Shams was carried out by Hezbollah.





According to the analysis of the IDF's operational systems, the rocket launch was carried out from an area located north of the village of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, The Jerusalem Post reported.





Senior MDA medic Idan Avshalom said, "We arrived at the soccer field and saw destruction and items on fire. Victims were lying on the grass, and the scenes were difficult. We immediately began triaging the injured. Some of the injured were taken to local clinics, and our teams were directed to those clinics as well. During the incident, there were additional alerts, and medical treatment for the injured is still ongoing."





The Chief of the General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Northern Command's Commanding Officer, the Operations Directorate Head, the Israel Air Force Head, and other members of the General Staff Forum are still conducting a situational assessment of the incident.





Additionally, the Northern Command's Commanding Office, Major-General Ori Gordin, conducted a situational assessment in Majdal Shams, where he also visited the incident area.





Following the attack, alarms were activated in the Majdal Shams area in the Northern Galilee at 6:18 pm.





The Israel Police reported that they are dealing with a number of scenes where shrapnel fell in the north of the Golan directly after initial reports of the incident, The Jerusalem Post reported.





