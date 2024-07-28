



Vientiane: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched the common yoga protocol in the Lao language developed by the Art of Living Chapter in Vientiane.





In a post on X on Saturday, Jaishankar said, "Glad to launch the Common Yoga Protocol in Lao language developed by Art of Living Chapter in Vientiane."





"Appreciate the efforts of our Lao friends and AOL for making Yoga more accessible, representing the real spirit of #InternationalDayOfYoga," he added.





Earlier, Jaishankar met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings discussed the bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Met with FM @HakanFidan of Turkiye on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Vientiane. Discussed our bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global issues."





Jaishankar called on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone as well and raised the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres.





In a post on X, he said, "During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand."





On the sidelines of ASEAN events in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday, Jaishankar held meetings with his counterparts from South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the European Union.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







