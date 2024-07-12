



Islamabad: A threat alert has been issued for the anti-encroachment police in Pakistan's Karachi, warning of possible terrorists attack during Muharamul Haram, reported ARY News.





Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karachi, Tariq Islam issued guidelines for the officials and said that the anti-encroachment police personnel have been warned against going alone on official duty during Muharramul Haram in the wake of recent attacks.





The notification further warned that government officials could be targeted in Karachi during Muharram. The officials were directed to use police vans for official assignments and avoid wearing uniforms and shoes while returning home after finishing duties.





Earlier on Monday, the federal government approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the month of Muharram, as reported by ARY News.





This comes following the request of the authorities in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad to deploy military to control the law and order situation.





The Pakistan government under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorised the "deployment of army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops/assets" to ensure peace, according to ARY News.





Pakistan's Interior Ministry clarified that the deployment of the army will be based on the ground situation and that the provinces will have the authority to determine the deployment locations.





Earlier, Pakistan's Punjab government requested country's interior ministry for a 'temporary suspension' on social media platforms from July 6-11 during Muharram processions, Dawn reported.





Heightened security measures are currently underway across various regions of the Islamic Republic, as reported by Pakistani media.





It has been reported that 502 locations in Punjab have been identified as 'sensitive areas', prompting the deployment of army and Rangers personnel.





Muharram holds profound significance for Shia Muslims. However, Pakistan has faced recurrent sectarian violence during this period between Sunni and Shia communities.





