The armed forces have taken multiple initiatives to maintain an edge over its adversaries, and improvements in warfighting doctrines, strategy and concepts as per perceived threats have been enunciated, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan said on Thursday.





Addressing an event to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Gen Chauhan thanked veterans for their immense contributions and sacrifices during the Kargil War in 1999.





Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on July 26 to commemorate the victory of the armed forces over Pakistani forces in the Kargil War of 1999. The day marks the successful eviction of Pakistani troops from occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District, which was achieved on July 26, 1999.





Praising the Indian defence industry, Gen Chauhan said that capability development to include infrastructure and robust operational logistics was being attempted progressively through indigenous means to build future-ready armed forces.





"Multiple re-organisation and re-structuring initiatives are ongoing to enhance warfighting efficiency and effectiveness," he added.





The CDS highlighted that the nature of future military and non-military security challenges brought the need for the armed forces to be prepared for multi-domain and multi-spectrum challenges.





"There is an inescapable requirement of seamless integration across all domains – land, sea, air, space, information and cyberspace, and infusion of interoperable systems among various branches of armed forces," he said.





The CDS underlined that Kargil was a conflict that underscored the need for a robust and responsive defence strategy.





"The Kargil conflict highlighted the significance of maintaining vigilance and preparedness for safeguarding our borders. It also emphasised the importance of public and international diplomacy, a strategy which was used effectively to maintain the neutrality of inimical nations and gain global support," he said.





Highlighting the steps taken towards integration of the Armed Forces, Gen Chauhan said, "Moving beyond jointness, the three services are now working towards promoting joint culture and integrating themselves in a number of domains."





Mentioning Kargil War as the first televised war in India where free and open media exist, the CDS stressed that with constant battle of narratives attempting to shape perceptions across the world, 'information domain' has emerged as another key battle zone.





