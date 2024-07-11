



London: Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has vehemently condemned the Pakistani government's decision to initiate a military operation named "Azm-e-Isthekam" in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan provinces.





In a recent video message, Hussain demanded that the government and the army halt the operation, which he claims targets Pakhtuns under the pretext of combating the Taliban.





Hussain drew historical parallels to past military actions, criticizing the legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan's first civilian martial law administrator.





"During the era of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the army conducted a military operation against the Bengalis, and Bhutto supported that military operation, which resulted in the dismantling of Pakistan," he stated.





He further recalled that Bhutto intensified military operations in Balochistan and implemented a quota system in Sindh that discriminated against Mohajirs (Urdu-speaking migrants), a system that persists today.





Hussain did not spare Bhutto's descendants from his critique. He noted that Benazir Bhutto, Zulfikar's daughter, continued to support military operations against the MQM and the Mohajir community.





The condemnation comes in response to a statement by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who, during a press conference in Peshawar on July 8, 2024, highlighted a rising wave of terrorism in KPK and Balochistan and called for decisive action.





Although Bilawal did not specifically mention "Operation Azm-e-Isthekam," Hussain interpreted his comments as an endorsement of violence against innocent Pakhtun and Baloch citizens.





"Bilawal Zardari did not mention the name of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, but directly announced the killing of Pakhtun and Baloch mothers, sisters, daughters, elders, innocent children, and youth under the guise of this military operation," Hussain declared.





The Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has maintained that the operation is aimed at terrorists, but Hussain is sceptical.





He asserted that such operations are often directed against democratic parties opposing military rule. "The army and Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif have announced that this operation is against the terrorists, but actually this operation will be against the democratic parties who take a principled stand against the military dictatorship instead of the terrorists," he argued.





Hussain expressed frustration over previous military operations, such as Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Rudd-ul-Fasaad, which, despite official claims of success, have not improved the situation for innocent citizens.





"So far, in all the operations like Operation Zarb-e-Azb, Operation Rudd-ul-Fasaad, it was claimed that we have fixed everything, but there has been no change in the situation, and innocent people of the country have been destroyed," he said. He warned that the new operation would lead to further devastation.





"For God's sake do not shed the blood of Pakhtuns under the guise of an army operation against the Taliban," he pleaded.





Hussain accused the Pakistani military and intelligence services of creating the Taliban and now using their existence as a pretext for further military action.





"The whole world knows that the Taliban were created by the Pakistan army and ISI's generals, and today they are talking about killing the Pakhtun people in fire and blood in the name of the same Taliban," he charged.





He called for unity among all oppressed groups in Pakistan, including Mohajirs, to resist this operation.





"The oppressed people will not allow this to happen, and including Mohajirs, all oppressed nations will demonstrate unity. We will also continue to raise our voices in favour of the oppressed people of Pakistan. If this army operation takes place, it will be disastrous for the country," he warned.





Hussain demanded an immediate halt to military operations in KPK and Balochistan, threatening a united struggle by oppressed groups to save Pakistan.





"Stop military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, otherwise we oppressed people will unite and struggle and save Pakistan. Our slogan will be that the corrupt military generals, judges, politicians, landlords, and capitalists are down down... and long live honest people's Pakistan," he declared.





He also questioned why Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was advocating for military operations in KPK and Balochistan while ignoring the lawlessness in the Kacha area of interior Sindh, where the PPP has provincial governance.





"Bilawal Zardari wants a military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan; why doesn't his government conduct a military operation against dacoits in the Kacha area of interior Sindh where his party has a provincial government?" Hussain asked.





Concluding his statement, Hussain questioned the Bhutto family's legacy of supporting military operations and condemned the threatening remarks of Major General Kashif Khalil towards the people of Gilgit Baltistan. "What did Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Shahnawaz Bhutto, and Murtaza Bhutto get for supporting the military generals?" he asked, condemning the general's remarks as well.





