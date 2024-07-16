



Dhruva Space, a space engineering solutions provider based in Hyderabad, India, has received authorization from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to offer ground stations as a service (GSaaS). This authorization allows Dhruva Space to provide critical ground support for real-time satellite communication and control. By offering GSaaS, Dhruva Space aims to ensure reliable data transmission, enhance mission flexibility, and reduce operational costs for satellite operators. Additionally, this authorization enables start-ups to access advanced ground station facilities, fostering innovation and accelerating research and development.





Dhruva Space's Ground Station Network





Dhruva Space offers ground station solutions for satellite and ground station operators, both as a stand-alone product and as a service. Their S/X Band stations are equipped with high-gain antennas capable of communicating with LEO (Low Earth Orbit), MEO (Medium Earth Orbit), and GEO (Geostationary Orbit) satellites. Dhruva Space has also expanded its ground station network through collaborations, such as with the Swedish Space Corporation, to ensure continuous access, tracking, and control of space assets.





Dhruva Space's LEAP-1 Mission And Ground Station Capabilities





Dhruva Space has initiated internal research and development by establishing its S&X ground station at IIT-Hyderabad, which is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the company's upcoming LEAP-1 hosted payload mission scheduled for later this year. The company's expertise in low-bit rate connectivity missions gives them a distinct advantage in delivering ground station services.





Dhruva Space has received authorization from IN-SPACe to offer ground stations as a service (GSaaS), enabling them to provide critical ground support for satellite communication and control. Their ground station network, equipped with high-gain antennas, allows communication with satellites in various orbits. Dhruva Space's upcoming LEAP-1 mission will leverage their ground station capabilities.





Our Bureau







