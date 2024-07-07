The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday unveiled the indigenous Light Tank 'Zorawar', which it is developing with private sector firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T). At present, the tank is in its advanced stage of trials.





This is the first time that a fresh tank has been designed and made ready for trials in such a short time. Notably, the light tank Zorawar weighs just 25 tons. It is named after General Zorawar Singh, a 19th-century Dogra General who led military expeditions to Ladakh and Western Tibet.





The Zorawar Light Tank is designed to have a high power-to-weight ratio, substantial firepower, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities. It is a compact powerhouse, weighing 25 tons, and is designed for swift manoeuvrability in high-altitude regions. The tank features a 105mm gun, active protection systems, and an integrated unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It is designed to be air-transportable for rapid deployment and can traverse steep climbs in mountains and cross rivers and other water bodies with ease. The tank has undergone initial trials and internal testing at a facility in Hazira, Gujarat. Reportedly, the trials for the light tank Zorawar are expected to be completed in the next 12-18 months, following which they will be ready for induction.





Main Features of The Tank:





1. High Power-To-Weight Ratio: The Zorawar tank is designed to have a high power-to-weight ratio, allowing it to maintain substantial firepower, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities.





2. Manoeuvrability And Transportability: The tank is designed to be light, manoeuvrable, and transportable by air. It weighs around 25 tons, which is half the weight of heavier tanks like the T-90, making it suitable for difficult mountain terrains that are inaccessible to larger tanks.





3. Versatility And Adaptability: The Zorawar tank is designed to provide the Indian Army with the versatility to execute operations in varying terrains against diverse threats and equipment profiles of its adversaries.





4. Amphibious Capability: The tank incorporates amphibious capabilities, allowing it to cross water bodies and navigate challenging terrain features.





5. Firepower: The Zorawar tank is expected to be equipped with a 105mm rifled main gun, capable of firing a variety of high-explosive, armour-piercing, and canister rounds.





6. Survivability: The tank is designed to have features such as an active protection system (APS), explosive reactive armour (ERA), and offensive and defensive electronic countermeasures (ECM) to enhance its survivability.





7. Crew And Armament: The tank has a crew of three and is equipped with machine guns to combat terrestrial and aerial threats. It is also expected to be equipped with a third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM).





8. Integration of Technology: The Zorawar tank incorporates advanced technology, including a two-person turret with an autoloader system and a remote-controlled weapon station (RWS) with a 42-degree elevation limit for the main gun.





The Indian Army has placed an initial order for 59 Zorawar tanks, with plans to potentially procure a total of 295 light tanks. The tank is currently undergoing testing and evaluation, with the aim of being inducted into the Indian Army as early as 2027.





