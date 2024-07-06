



The joint declaration by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana contained the most robust language ever on cross-border terrorism as well as strong references to territorial integrity linked to connectivity corridors in the region, external affairs minister S Jaishankar told ET. He described this as the most satisfying outcome of the summit from India’s viewpoint.





“I am happy that Kazakhstan during their chairmanship negotiated an updated programme to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, which was adopted in the Astana summit,” the minister said. “What is more important is the actual implementation of the programme that we have now successfully drawn up, which includes unambiguous commitment by all the member states in getting rid of all forms and manifestations of terrorism in the region, including cross-border terrorism.”





The summit was held in the Kazakhstan capital on July 3-4.





This was the first time that the SCO joint declaration was making use of such strong language on cross-border terrorism, Jaishankar said. This marks the recognition of India’s concerns on terror, he added.





During the New Delhi SCO summit last year, one of the two joint statements adopted had been on Countering Radicalisation leading to Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism.





Kazakhstan, during its chairmanship, carried forward the spirit of that statement, said Jaishankar, who was on a three-day visit to the Central Asian country.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on the international community to “isolate and expose those countries that harbour terrorists, provide safe havens and condone terrorism” in remarks made at the SCO summit through Jaishankar. The minister said India didn’t sign up to the part in the declaration on China’s One Belt One Road initiative.





The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that’s part of the OBOR project passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The SCO summit declaration, for the first time, also called for comprehensive United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, Jaishankar said. India was also able to include the concepts of One Earth, One Family and One Future and Digital Public Infrastructure in the SCO declaration, he said.





Asked about his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at Astana, Jaishankar stated that this was in continuation of previous meetings between the two countries on disengagement in eastern Ladakh. The next edition of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs will take this forward, he said. Asked about a timeframe, Jaishankar said, “Let us see how it unfolds through the various mechanisms.”





At Thursday’s meeting, it was decided that India and China will redouble their efforts to resolve the situation in eastern Ladakh.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







