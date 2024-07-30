



A day after India celebrated 25 years of victory in the Kargil War on July 26, a controversy erupted in Kerala over a decision to honour former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. The incident took place on Saturday (Jul 27) when the Bank of India Staff Union decided to honour Musharraf in Kerala’s Alappuzha.





The event was organised to honour several people mentioned in the tribute list of the Bank of India’s union at their 23rd conference in Alappuzha. The conference was expected to be attended by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, as per the programme notice. However, he was absent from the event.





Musharraf is often dubbed as the mastermind of the 1999 Kargil intrusion by Pakistan into India.





Following huge protests by BJP workers outside the conference venue in Comrade Poly George Nagar, the former Pakistan President’s name was removed from the list.





Despite the name being removed from the list, the social media erupted in outrage over such a shabby display of negligence. Several netizens argued that honouring Musharraf, who orchestrated the Kargil infiltration that resulted in the deaths of 527 Indian soldiers, is a gross disrespect to the memory of the Kargil War heroes.





Kargil war veteran and former Indian Army Chief, General VP Malik also showed his protest over the issue and shared it on X.





He wrote on X, “Hope Kerala State Govt will take exemplary action against Union leaders trying to organise such a meeting.”





The Kargil War took place between May and July 1999, when Pakistani paramilitary forces infiltrated Indian territory in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration was ordered by then-Pakistan Army Chief Musharraf, which was ultimately thwarted by Indian forces. The conflict ended with India regaining control of the territory and is commemorated annually as Kargil Vijay Diwas.





Pakistan On PM Modi’s Kargil Vijay Diwas Speech





Meanwhile, Pakistan on Friday (July 26) rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at an event in Drass in Ladakh as “rhetorical statements,” and said it cannot deflect international attention from India’s alleged efforts to suppress the Kashmiri people.





Modi was addressing a ceremony held at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, to mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas.





Prime Minister Modi issued a stern message to Pakistan, saying it has been trying to stay relevant by using terrorism and proxy wars but all such terror attempts will be crushed with full force.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







