



Four terrorists have been neutralised and two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action in separate encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, defence officials said on Sunday.





According to officials, two separate encounters broke out in Kulgam district on Saturday and were ongoing.





The first encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.





"Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operations in Kulgam. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter. The operations are still on," defence officials said.





More details are awaited.





Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.





In June, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain had said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



