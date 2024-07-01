



The explosives have been being indigenously developed by M/s Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), Nagpur, which is a subsidiary of Solar Industries.





The formulation, named SEBEX-2 - manufactured by a unit of Solar Industries - is said to provide a more powerful blast effect than any currently available solid explosive. The new explosive is reported to be 2.01 times more powerful than a standard TNT (Trinitrotoluene) explosion. The impact of an explosive is measured in terms of TNT equivalence, and any explosive with a higher TNT equivalence has greater destructive power.





"Conventional Explosives, like DENTEX/TORPEX, which are used in conventional warheads, aerial bombs &many other ammunitions worldwide have TNT equivalence of 1.25-1.30", Solar Industries officials said.





The company also shared a video of a comparative test of the new formulation as against the conventional TNT explosion. Solar Industries is calling the three new explosive formulations a 'game changer' for armed forces because of the sheer enhancement of firepower & explosive effect.





