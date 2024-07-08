



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia, the topic of floating nuclear power plants is expected to be a significant point of discussion. This represents a new frontier in India-Russia nuclear cooperation and showcases innovative steps towards sustainable energy solutions.





Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Russia on July 8-9, 2024. He will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Director General of ROSATOM, Alexey Likhachev. The visit aims to discuss the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as relevant issues on the international and regional agenda.





Significance of Floating Nuclear Power Plants





Floating nuclear power plants are a unique concept that involves constructing nuclear reactors on floating platforms, typically ships or barges. These plants offer several advantages, including flexibility in deployment, potential for use in remote areas, and the ability to provide power to coastal regions without the need for extensive land-based infrastructure.





India's Interest In Floating Nuclear Power Plants





India has shown growing interest in small modular reactors (SMRs), including the possibility of ship-mounted SMRs. The visit to the Pilot Demonstration Energy Complex (PDEC) in Seversk, Tomsk region, as part of the Proryv (the Breakthrough) strategic industry project, highlights India's exploration of this technology.





Russia's Offer And Cooperation





ROSATOM, Russia's nuclear corporation, has publicly expressed interest in jointly developing a floating nuclear power plant with India, along with other small and medium-sized reactors. ROSATOM is already the main equipment supplier for India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, which operates four Russian-designed VVER-1000 reactors. In addition to floating reactors, ROSATOM has also expressed willingness to consider building another large-scale, six-reactor nuclear power plant in India.





During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Russia, the topic of floating nuclear power plants will be discussed, showcasing the innovative steps being taken in India-Russia nuclear cooperation. This technology offers potential benefits in terms of flexibility and power generation in remote areas. The discussions between India and Russia will further strengthen bilateral ties in the energy sector.





Our Bureau







