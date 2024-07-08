



According to recent reports, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has signed more than 150 defence manufacturing agreements valued at ₹25,000 crore (approximately $3 billion USD) as part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. These agreements aim to boost India's defence production and exports, and they involve notable companies such as Adani Defence and BrahMos Aerospace. The projects in the UP Defence Corridor are expected to create 40,000 jobs across six districts in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to propel the state's industrial value chain and support India's self-reliance in defence.





The investments in the UP Defence Corridor are expected to have a significant impact on industrial growth in the region. The state government expects to create 40,000 jobs through these investments. The projects will be carried out in six nodes: Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, and Agra districts. The UP Defence Corridor has already acquired 1,700 hectares of land, and more than 40 companies have been allocated land for their respective projects. These 42 companies are expected to invest nearly ₹8,000 crore in their projects, which will contribute to India's ambition of attaining self-reliance in defence.





The UP Defence Industrial Corridor is part of the government's larger plan to boost the defence manufacturing industry in India. The government has established two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) in the country, one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu. The goal of these DICs is to attract investment and develop a domestic supply chain to strengthen the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India. The government has allocated 25% of the domestic capital procurement/acquisition budget, amounting to US$ 2.72 billion (₹21,149.47 crore), for domestic private industry in 2022-23. This allocation is aimed at promoting private industry, MSMEs, and start-ups in the defence production ecosystem.





The UP Defence Corridor has attracted ₹25,000 crore in deals through 154 MoUs, which will contribute to industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh and support India's self-reliance in defence. The projects are expected to create 40,000 jobs and involve notable companies in the defence manufacturing sector. These investments are part of the government's larger plan to boost the defence manufacturing industry in India and strengthen the domestic supply chain.





Our Bureau







