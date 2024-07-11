



The Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid in the Jhanger Saria area near the LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district. A group of suspected terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory during the night.





Meanwhile, a blast occurred near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, prompting a search operation. Officials reported a blast across the LoC in the Laam sector of Rajouri district late Wednesday night. The explosion occurred very close to the zero line during a period of suspicious movement.





Search Operation





Following the blast and reported suspicious movement, a search operation has been launched to investigate the incident and ensure the security of the area. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.





