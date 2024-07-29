L&T's K-9 VAJRA Self-Propelled Howitzer artillery along the LAC bordering China





Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a prominent private sector player in the Indian defence industry, stated that, India should utilize private defence suppliers more. L&T's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has remarked that the company's capacity far exceeds government orders and that state-owned producers are inefficient.





L&T's Role In India's Defence Industry





Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a leading private sector player in the Indian defence industry. The company has a significant presence in various segments of defence manufacturing and services. L&T has been involved in the manufacturing of a range of defence capabilities, including warships, submarines, unmanned armoured systems, missiles, weapon and missile systems, command and control systems, and engineering systems. L&T has also secured major contracts with the Ministry of Defence, such as the procurement of Close-in Weapon System (CIWS) to enhance terminal air defence capabilities.





L&T's Digitization Efforts In Defence Manufacturing





L&T has embraced digitization and Industry 4.0 technologies in its defence manufacturing processes. The company utilizes automation, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision making to enhance precision and efficiency in manufacturing defence capabilities.





Private Defence Firms in India





India's private defence firms, including Larsen & Toubro, are pushing for more "Make in India" initiatives. These firms aim to increase domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports. In the case of Larsen & Toubro, the company has been involved in assembling imported kits for defence equipment, such as the M777 ultra-light guns.





In conclusion, Larsen & Toubro believes that India should utilize private defence suppliers more, citing their capacity and efficiency compared to state-owned producers. L&T has played a significant role in India's defence industry, manufacturing various defence capabilities and embracing digitization in its manufacturing processes. Private defence firms in India are actively pushing for more domestic manufacturing through initiatives like "Make in India."





