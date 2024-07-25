



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in the national capital.





"Welcome @DavidLammy on his first visit to India as UK Foreign Secretary. Looking forward to our conversation," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, sharing a picture of them together.





Lammy arrived in Delhi earlier this morning in the first high-level visit by the newly-elected Labour government in the United Kingdom. He is on a two-day tour to highlight the importance of a new partnership between the UK and India that focuses on economic, domestic and global security.





During his visit, Lammy will hold meetings with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and also meet with climate and business leaders to unlock the full potential of the UK-India partnership according to a statement from the British High Commission.





Lammy will push for a reset of the UK-India partnership, including by reinforcing the UK's commitment to securing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for greater growth in both countries, the High Commission statement read.





Lammy will underscore the importance of the 'Living Bridge' between the UK and India, the High Commission said. It represents 1.7 million people with Indian heritage who have made their home in the UK and made an exceptional contribution to British life, the statement read.





On this visit, Lammy will also highlight the extraordinary contribution of British Indians to enriching the UK's social and economic landscape, it added.





The Foreign Secretary is scheduled to travel from India to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Laos, where he will advance UK economic partnerships and unveil new cooperation on climate and health.





