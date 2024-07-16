



Four army personnel, including an officer, succumbed to death after they were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily-armed terrorists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Tuesday.





"Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir. The operations are still going on," ANI quoted Defence officials as saying.





According to officials, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday evening following an exchange of fire with terrorists in Dessa area of the district.





They said that additional troops have been called in to tighten the cordon.





Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered old-rusted arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.





The recovery items include 30 rounds of AK-47, one magazine of AK-47 rifle, and one HE-36 hand grenade, as per the officials.





"During the search and cordon operation, the police party recovered old-rusted arms and ammunition from Dalantop area of Shikari," officials said in a press release.





This comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur, which are in the Jammu region.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







