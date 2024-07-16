Lead ship INS Talwar of the Talwar-class frigates (Project 11356)





After a series of delays, two stealth frigates under construction in Russia for the Indian Navy are set to be delivered soon beginning September. Construction and deliveries were delayed due to COVID, war in Ukraine and western sanctions.





“First ship Tushil is ready for acceptance by the Indian Navy and is scheduled to be delivered by September. The commissioning crew reached Russia earlier this month,” a defence official in the know said. “The second ship Tamal is expected to be delivered by February 2025.”





In October 2016, India and Russia signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the four stealth frigates, two directly imported and two to be manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). A $1-billion deal was subsequently signed for the two frigates under direct purchase. In November 2018, the GSL signed a $500 million deal with Rosoboronexport of Russia for material, design and specialist assistance to locally manufacture the two frigates, and in January 2019, the contract was signed between the Indian Defence Ministry and GSL. All the four ships are powered by engines from Zorya-Mashproekt of Ukraine.





As per schedule, GSL is scheduled to deliver the first ship in 2026 and the second one six months later. Defence officials expressed confidence that they would be delivered on schedule. “Construction at GSL is progressing and lunch (into water) of the first ship would take place in the next couple of months,” another defence source said.





The basic structures of two frigates were lying at Yantar shipyard in Russia which were punched by India. They are now being finished. The Indian Navy already operates six of these frigates weighing around 4,000 tonnes each. As reported by The Hindu in 2022, there was initially a delay in construction due to COVID, further delayed due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.





(With Inputs From Agencies)











