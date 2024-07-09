



Srinagar: One more soldier injured in Kautha attack has succumbed to injuries taking toll of killed soldier to five.





Officials told news agency Kashmir scroll that terrorists targeted a patrolling party of the army near Badnota area, leaving at least eight soldiers injured.





They added that all were shifted to hospital where four succumbed to injuries while four others were being treated at Udhampur base hospital.





The officials said that among injured four at Udhampur base hospital one more has succumbed to injuries taking toll to 05.





They added that massive search operation has been launched in the area.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







