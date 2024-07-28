



Quetta: Ahead of the scheduled Baloch National Gathering (Rajai Machi) that was to be held on Sunday, several incidents of brutality against the participants were reported from various areas of Balochistan.





The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a post on X, expressed grave concerns and condemnation over such acts of violence allegedly inflicted by the Pakistani defence forces.





The HRCP said, "HRCP is gravely concerned by the situation unfolding in Balochistan, particularly in Gwadar, Mastung and Turbat, as Baloch citizens continue attempting to gather for the planned Baloch Rajai Muchi. We have received reports of violence against protestors, resulting in injuries, and alleged attempts by state authorities to intimidate leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee into calling off the gathering, including through arrests and enforced disappearances".





Another statement stated that "While it is difficult to confirm all such reports, given the connectivity blackout in parts of the province, HRCP calls urgently on the federal and provincial governments not to repeat past mistakes and instead to constitute a high-level parliamentary delegation to meet Baloch representatives and listen carefully to their demands. In any event, as citizens of Pakistan, the protestors should not be denied their constitutional right to assemble peacefully."





Similar concerns were raised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on the brutalities in Balochistan, in a post on X.





"For the past 48 hours, the entire Balochistan has been severely subjected to the brutality and oppression of the Pakistani state. All caravans participating in the Baloch National Gathering have been stopped in various areas of Balochistan. In Mastung, Talar, and Turbat, caravans have been fired upon directly, subjected to violence, and targeted with tear gas shells. In Mastung, direct firing has left 11 individuals critically injured, with two in highly critical condition. The situation in Talar is also dire, with reports of numerous injuries, but complete details are unavailable due to the internet shutdown."





The BYC also informed that several people in the Balochistan province have been subjected to arrests, and enforced disappearances, numerous homes have been raided, with women and children being harassed.





BYC added that in the Gwadar and Turbat districts, blackouts and curfews have been imposed for the last two days along with a shutdown on the internet. Gwadar city has been completely sieged, and a curfew has been imposed. Helicopters continuously fly over Gwadar and Turbat.





Another prominent Baloch leader Hyrbyair Marri in a post on X also condemned the actions of the state by calling it an action of the coward.





He said, "Coward Punjabis, today you attacked our #Baloch mothers, sisters, and daughters and you abducted and murdered our brothers. Don't forget that you also have women and children as well. You craven #Punjabis shooting and murdering Baloch civilians. Balochistan is Not Pakistan".





