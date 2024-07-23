



Jammu and Kashmir Police has warned people against sharing a "propaganda video" shared by proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit featuring Bollywood actor Saif Ali khan.





Taking to micro-blogging platform X, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the terror group has made a 5 minutes and 55 seconds long video featuring a poster of Bollywood film Phantom with an image of Saif Ali Khan.





The department said that the 'enemy' released the video online around 2 pm on Monday and warned people not to forward it in any way to anyone. Additionally, anyone who receives the video is required to report the same to police.





The person reporting the said video must also mention the sender's telephone number, along with the date and time of receipt, the police advisory said.





Additionally, any government official who receives the video must report it to their seniors via text message.





"Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that position and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA," the police advisory added.





Jaish-e-Mohammed is a Pakistan-based Deobandi Jihadist terrorist group active in Kashmir. The group was behind the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district last week, which killed an Army officer and three soldiers.





After the attack, the Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of Jaish, even released a purported video on social media that showed a brutal display of running a knife on the throat of an Army officer.





The Indian Army, however, dismissed the video as doctored. "It is simply a propaganda video by Pakistani terror handlers to mislead and create fear among the people," Army sources told news agency PTI.





Since the beginning of this year, 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard and five terrorists, have been killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of the otherwise peaceful Jammu region.





