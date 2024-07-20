



After the encounter with terrorists in Doda in which four soldiers were killed, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that the government has made some strategies that can't be made public.





He also mentioned that village defence guards are going to be revived and that more modern weapons will be given to them.





"In the last few days, some violent activities have happened in Doda. In 90s, when terrorism was at its peak, people had to migrate to Jammu and leaders here took them in, but in Doda, no migration has happened due to the communal harmony of the region."





"Our neighbouring country is doing these mischiefs here. The government has taken cognizance of terror activities in Doda. Some strategies have been made that can't be made public. Village Defence Guards (VDGs) are going to be revived and more modern weapons will be given to VDGs," Singh added.





The Union MoS also emphasised that whatever peace happens in the Union Territory, it will happen under the Modi government.





"Whatever happens, will happen under the Modi government. Modi ji showed it by removing Article 370. If today peace has been established in Kashmir Valley and 2.5 crore tourists have come here, then this has also happened during the tenure of Modi ji. When a tourist comes, it shows that he is confident that peace has now been restored here," Jitendra Singh said.





Meanwhile, in view of the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments in the area as per intelligence inputs and security requirements.





The Indian Army has deployed around 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the area to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region to revive terrorism there, defence sources told ANI.





The intelligence agencies have also bolstered their apparatus in the area and are working to take out the terrorist support infrastructure there, including over ground workers who support terrorists, they said.





The Army has already brought in troops to the area including one brigade strength of around 3,500-4000 personnel, to counter Pakistan's proxy aggression here, the sources added.





Earlier, on July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was conducted by the Indian Army and the JK Police in the area north of Doda.





Four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on July 16.





