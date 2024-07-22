

Army foils terror attack on security post. Launch cordon and search operation in Rajouri. Gunfight occurs around 4 am in the Gundha area

A major terror attack on an Army picket in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, was foiled on Monday. Firing was ongoing in the area.



One Jawan was injured as a major terror attack on the Army picket in Jammu and Kashmir was foiled on Monday.





The attack was thwarted in a remote village of Rajouri, news agency ANI reported, quoting PRO Defence Jammu.





A gunfight with terrorists was presently underway.





According to news agency PTI, security forces launched a cordon and search operation after suspected terrorists fired at a security post in the Gundha area of Rajouri early on Monday.





The firing was reported at nearly 4 am, after which the security personnel retaliated, the report quoted official sources.





On July 19, two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.





Earlier, two soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.





The encounter came days after four army soldiers, including an officer, were killed while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter.





(With Input From Agencies)







