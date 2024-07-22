



AVNL (Automotive and Vehicle Manufacturers Limited) and Ashok Leyland have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of hydrogen-powered load carriers specifically designed for the Indian defence forces. This partnership aims to spearhead the development of Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE)-powered load carriers, which will contribute to sustainable and advanced defence logistics.





Ashok Leyland, a Hinduja Group company, has a long history of involvement in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicles for the Indian armed forces. They are ranked among the world's largest producers of medium-duty defence vehicles and have been serving the armed forces in various ground support roles, including troop carriers and special application logistical and tactical vehicles.





The collaboration between AVNL and Ashok Leyland is a significant step towards leveraging new technologies and promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility in the defence sector. The signing ceremony took place during the Regional Industry Conclave held in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the strategic importance of this collaboration.





The development of hydrogen-powered load carriers will provide the Indian defence forces with an alternative fuel option, contributing to reduced emissions and a more sustainable defence logistics system.





