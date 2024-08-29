



Greece's participation follows the signing of a memorandum on military cooperation between Greece and India in April 2023, solidifying the defence ties between the two nations. Tarang Shakti Phase 2 will run from August 29 to September 14 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur





Greece's Hellenic Air Force has made its presence count with its first ever fighter jet landing on the Indian soil ahead of the multi-lateral air exercise Tarang Shakti Phase-II, beginning on Friday.





As a mark of Greece's growing defence cooperation with other nations, with its Hellenic Armed Forces engaging in a series of military drills worldwide, the country's air force is participating in the second phase Tarang Shakti exercise being hosted by India in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from August 30 to September 14.





This participation follows the signing of a memorandum on military cooperation between Greece and India in April 2023, solidifying the defence ties between the two nations.





During the course of the exercise, the Greek Hellenic force will be showcasing four F-16 jets from the 336 Squadron arriving in Tamil Nadu's Sulur, supported by two C-130 carries ferrying technicians and equipment.





The Tarang Shakti Phase-II exercise will involve a range of operations including air combat, defensive and offensive manoeuvres, attacking ground and surface targets, and coordinating with international forces.





This cooperation between India and Greece is part of a broader pattern of military engagements for the Hellenic Armed Forces, which also includes the deployment of elite commandos to the United States and large-scale exercises in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.





This is being seen as a reciprocal gesture by the Greek Hellenic Armed Forces to India having sent its Su-30MK fighter jets to participate in the multinational Iniochos exercise hosted by Greece in 2023.





India and Greece's deepening military cooperation reflects both countries' strategic interests in enhancing their defence capabilities and fostering stronger international ties.





Other countries participating in Tarang Shakti Phase-II will be Australia, USA, Singapore, and UAE.





The Tarang Shakti is a multi-phase military exercise that has already witnessed France, Germany, Spain, and the UK participating during the successful first phase from August 6 to 14 at the Sulur Airbase in Tamil Nadu.





Agencies







