



Ahmedabad: Adani Group is considering investment of more than $2b in Lien Chieu port, Vietnam’s coastal city of Danang, according to a posting on the Southeast Asian country’s govt website, citing co.’s Chairman Gautam Adani in a meeting with Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh in New Delhi, reported Bloomberg.





The company also looks to invest in a thermal power project in Vietnam’s south central coastal province of Binh Thuan, with total investment expected at $2.8 billion. It also plans to cooperate with Vietnamese partners in aviation and logistics sectors, including construction of Long Thanh and Chu Lai airports, Bloomberg added.





Last month, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Lt also announced long-term investments worth around $10 billion in Vietnam, including $3 billion in ports and green energy there.





Adani said the company spent time researching and assessing opportunities for long-term investment in the Southeast Asian country. Along with the seaport and logistics sectors, the ports operator is also looking at investing in the energy sector and digital technology of the nation.





Agencies







