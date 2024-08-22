



New Delhi: As part of efforts to thwart the Pakistan Army's designs to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army and other security agencies have redeployed troops and special forces in the higher reaches of areas south of Pir Panjal to carry out search and destroy operations.





The Indian Army and security forces have deployed more than 10 battalions and over 500 Special Forces operatives in the areas south of Pir Panjal ranges to tackle the terrorist activities prompted by the Pakistan Army, sources in security agencies told ANI.





The Indian Army has now moved the troops to carry out searches in the forested areas with a proactive approach to take out terrorists who have been hiding in natural caves and man-made underground hideouts, sources said.





The sources said the idea is to search and locate l terrorists at higher reaches itself and not let them come down and target civilians and security forces there, sources added.





The human intelligence grid has also been strengthened in the area with induction of new police officials in the area while the central police forces have also strengthened their presence and activities, the sources said.





Indian Army and security agencies have suffered multiple casualties taking advantage of the relatively less presence of troops in view of redeployments done for the standoff at the northern borders.





The new inductions in the area including the armoured vehicles and mine-protected vehicles have also strengthened the forces.





The security deployment and standard operating procedures in the entire Jammu division including Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Doda districts have been revised and all troops in the area are on high alert to thwart any terror attack, the sources said.





The local over-ground workers and terrorist sympathisers have also been identified and are being taken care of by the security agencies, they said.





Support by some locals in these areas to help terrorists has also been found and measures are being taken to curb that with area domination and other measures, they said.





The top Army brass have also discussed the terror situation in the area recently and have also briefed the top leadership on the action being taken by them.





