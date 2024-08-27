



Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) recently unveiled its latest advancements in weaponry at the "Pratigya 2024" exhibition, which took place from August 22 to August 24, 2024, in Bhiwani, Haryana. This event served as a significant platform for defence organizations and technology innovators to present their cutting-edge technologies and products.





Notable Highlights From AWEIL’s Display Included:





155mm Towed Gun System (TGS)





The exhibition featured AWEIL’s advanced 155mm Towed Gun System, a key asset for the Indian Army. The TGS is designed for long-range artillery support, boasting robust construction and enhanced firepower. Its mobility and rapid deployment capabilities make it versatile for various combat scenarios, highlighting AWEIL’s focus on operational efficiency and adaptability.





Dhanush 155×52 Calibre Gun





A centrepiece of AWEIL’s display was the Dhanush artillery gun, a 155mm x 52 calibre towed howitzer. Renowned for its range and accuracy, the Dhanush represents a major advancement in India’s artillery capabilities. Continuous improvements and innovations showcased at “Pratigya 2024” emphasize AWEIL’s commitment to refining this platform for increased battlefield effectiveness.





Small Arms And Ammunition





AWEIL also presented a range of small arms and ammunition, catering to both defence and law enforcement needs. The display included rifles, carbines, and other personal weaponry, emphasizing the company’s diversification into various segments of armament manufacturing. These small arms are designed for ergonomic use, reliability, and adaptability across different operational environments.





Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) And Drone Technology





AWEIL introduced its latest advancements in UAV technology, which are increasingly essential in modern warfare. These drones, designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical support, offer real-time intelligence and battlefield awareness. Equipped with advanced sensors and communication systems, these UAVs enhance the operational capabilities of ground forces, marking a significant leap in unmanned systems.

