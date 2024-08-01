The Tarang Shakti exercise will be conducted in two phases:

The Tarang Shakti exercise will be conducted in two phases:

The Tarang Shakti exercise marks a significant milestone for the Indian Air Force (IAF) as it will be the first-ever multinational air exercise hosted by India. Scheduled to take place in August and September 2024, this exercise will involve participation from 18 countries, including Bangladesh, which will operate from Indian territory for the first time during this event.

- Phase Two: Set to occur from September 1 to 14 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

- Phase Two: Set to occur from September 1 to 14 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

- Phase One: Scheduled for the first two weeks of August in southern India.

- Phase One: Scheduled for the first two weeks of August in southern India.

The exercise will see participation from several prominent air forces, including:

The exercise will see participation from several prominent air forces, including:

During these phases, various air forces will engage in comprehensive training scenarios, showcasing advanced military technologies and capabilities, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, and aerial refuelling systems.





This diverse participation underscores the IAF's commitment to enhancing military cooperation and interoperability with allied nations.





Significance





The Tarang Shakti exercise is not only a platform for military collaboration but also serves to highlight India's defence capabilities and its vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It aims to strengthen strategic alliances and showcase India's growing role in global defence.





Tarang Shakti exercise represents a landmark event for the IAF, fostering international military cooperation and enhancing operational readiness among participating nations.





Agencies







